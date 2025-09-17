Construction notice: Talbot Street closed between Forest Street and Dean Avenue for two weeks​ starting September 29

Notice date: ​September 17, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Drexler Construction Ltd. is installing new water and sanitary services to 71 Talbot Street.​

Why:

​​Service upgrades are required to accommodate a new dwelling for an approved building permit at 71 Talbot Street.​

When:

​​Construction is expected to start on or about Monday, September 29, and we expect all work to be completed by October 10 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Talbot Street will be closed, from Dean Avenue to Forest Street. Local traffic will be permitted; however, no through traffic permitted at 71 Talbot Street.

Sidewalks: The west sidewalk on Forest Street will be closed.

Guelph Transit: No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property; however the contractor will notify of any impacts.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction