Safe Semester kicks off September 5

Macdonell and Wyndham streets are closed from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. starting on Friday, September 5, every Friday and Saturday until October 4

Guelph, Ont., September 4, 2025 – Guelph’s Safe Semester runs September 5 – October 4 to support a safe and enjoyable environment downtown for businesses, residents and students.

With a higher volume of pedestrians downtown in September, closing the streets during evening hours on September weekends allows everyone to enjoy Guelph’s downtown nightlife safely. Macdonell Street is closed nightly between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street is closed nightly between Carden Street and Cork Street on:

September 5 and 6

September 12 and 13

September 19 and 20

September 26 and 27

October 3 and 4

During the closures, there is no on-street parking allowed in the closure area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Residents and visitors in the area can park in the available parking lots. Any cars parked on closed streets during Safe Semester will be towed at the owner’s expense. Accessible portable washrooms will be set up at the parking lot in 28 Macdonell Street.







Guelph Transit Detours

Because of the Macdonell and Wyndham intersection closure, the following Guelph Transit routes will experience detours:

3 Westmount

9 Waterloo

10 Paisley

11 Silvercreek

12 Delhi

13 Eastview

20 Northwest Industrial

99 Mainline

For more information about Guelph Transit service interruptions, visit: https://guelph.ca/service-interruption/

For those looking for a safe way to get home after a night of exploring downtown, Guelph Transit offers free Late-Night Bus Service, from September to April, every Tuesday night to Sunday morning from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. In partnership with the University of Guelph’s Central Student Association and the Graduate Student Association, no student ID or bus pass is required.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]