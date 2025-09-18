Public meeting for the draft Downtown Heritage Conservation District plan and guidelines

Guelph, Ont., September 18, 2025 – On October 15, the City will host a public meeting to consider the draft Downtown Guelph Heritage Conservation District Plan (HCD) and Guidelines.

The purpose of the public meeting is to share information and consider public comments about the draft Downtown HCD plan and guidelines. These comments will be reviewed by staff before making a recommendation to Council for decisions at a future meeting. Please note: Council will not make a decision at the public meeting.

The draft Downtown HCD plan and guidelines and all related documents and resources are available online. Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/en/projects/downtown-district/3 to learn more.

The staff report will be available on Friday, October 3, 2025 after 12:00 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

Attend the public meeting

Wednesday, October 15

4:00 p.m.

Council Chambers, City Hall

1 Carden Street, Guelph

This hybrid City Council meeting, held in accordance with Section 41.1 of the Ontario Heritage Act, can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person. Any person may attend the meeting in-person or online, and/or provide written or verbal comments on the application.

If you want to speak about the Downtown HCD at the statutory public meeting, please register with the City Clerk’s Office by 10 a.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025. You can register in any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

Once you register, we will send you a message to confirm and give you instructions on how to join the hybrid Council meeting. We will also explain during the meeting how people watching and attending in-person can take part and share their thoughts.

You can send written comments to be included in the Council agenda in the following ways:

Email [email protected]

Drop off in-person at the Service Guelph counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

They must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 10 a.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Purpose and effect of the proposed Heritage Conservation District (HCD)

The purpose of the Downtown Guelph HCD is to conserve the district’s cultural heritage value through the protection, conservation and management of its heritage attributes in accordance with the plan’s objectives. The objectives, policies and guidelines contained in this plan will help guide decisions about new buildings and changes in the Downtown district. They will also help property owners, Guelph’s Heritage Advisory Committee, City staff and Council make choices that support the plan.

The Downtown Heritage Conservation District is part of the City’s long-term strategy to help us manage growth responsibly. We want to provide a proactive framework that balances preservation with change and reduces future planning costs by providing clear, consistent direction for development in our historic core. The Downtown Heritage Conservation District complements other major initiatives like the Downtown Secondary Plan and the Community Planning Permit System to ensure heritage conservation is an integrated part of the City’s plans

Subject lands

The draft plan and guidelines apply to all properties located within the boundaries of the Downtown HCD. Provincially and federally owned properties with the Downtown HCD boundary do not have to follow the plan and guidelines.

Stay informed

Appeals information

If someone wants to appeal the City of Guelph’s decision about the Downtown Heritage Conservation District to the Ontario Land Tribunal, they must either speak at the public meeting or send written comments to the City before the plan is approved and adopted.

Only people or groups who the City believes are affected by the plan—like property owners in the area, as specified in the Heritage Act—and who speak at the public meeting or send written comments before the bylaw is passed will be allowed to appeal.

If someone doesn’t speak at the meeting or send written comments before the bylaw is passed, they might not be allowed to take part in the appeal hearing unless the Tribunal believes there’s a good reason to include them.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Anything you share or say at the public meeting becomes part of the public record and may be posted on the City’s website or shared if someone asks for it.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 ext. 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.

For more information

Imogen Goldie, MPlan, Project Manager, Heritage Planning

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 ext. 4240

[email protected]