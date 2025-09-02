Construction notice: Overnight work on Highway 6 at multiple intersections starting on September 2

Notice date: ​September 2, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Capital Paving is grinding and replacing surface asphalt on multiple locations along Highway 6 on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation. This work will affect the following intersections:

Highway 6 at Woodlawn Road

Highway 6 at Speedvale Avenue

Highway 6 at Willow Road

Highway 6 at Paisley Road

Highway 6 at College Avenue

Highway 6 at Stone Road

Highway 6 at Downey Road/Kortright Road

Why:

​​This project supports scheduled road maintenance of Highway 6 and the installation of new electrical equipment for traffic infrastructure.

When:

​​Capital Paving is planning to begin construction the night of September 2. This project will be completed in stages and is expected to be completed by November 7, weather permitting.

Highway 6 at Woodlawn Road: September 2 to September 19

Highway 6 at Speedvale Avenue: September 2 to September 26

Highway 6 at Willow Road: Schedule to be determined.

Highway 6 at Paisley Road: Schedule to be determined.

Highway 6 at College Avenue: Schedule to be determined.

Highway 6 at Stone Road: Schedule to be determined.

Highway 6 at Downey Road/Kortright Road: Schedule to be determined.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Lane closures are anticipated while work is in progress.

Sidewalks: ​No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

