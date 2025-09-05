Construction notice: ​overnight road closures for Downtown paving continuing week of September 7

Notice date: September 5, 2025

What’s happening:

​​We’re paving Norfolk Street, from Norwich Street to Cork Street, and paving Woolwich Street, from Charles Street to Macdonell Street.

Why:

​​This work will help make it easier for you to get around Downtown Guelph.

When:

​​On September 7, Woolwich Street will be closed overnight (9 p.m. to 7 a.m.), from Charles Street to Cardigan Street, to complete line painting.

On September 8 and September 9, Norfolk Street will be closed overnight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.), from Cork Street to Green Street, to complete line painting and maintenance hole adjustments.

On September 10, Woolwich Street will be closed overnight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.), from Charles Street to Cardigan Street.

Between September 8 to 12, there may be lane shifts on Norfolk Street and Woolwich Street during daytime hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Expect rolling overnight closures, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., on Norfolk Street, between Kent Street and London Road, and Woolwich Street, between Norwich Street and Macdonell Street, while paving is completed. Local traffic permitted. During daytime hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.), there may be lane shifts on Norfolk Street and Woolwich Street. Please follow all posted signs around construction zones.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

On-street parking: No on-street parking will be permitted overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., in construction zones. Signs will be posted in advance. Overnight on-street parking will be permitted when no paving is underway.

Map of construction area for week of September 7

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction