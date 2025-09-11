Construction notice: ​Overnight road closures for Downtown line painting on September 11 and 14

Notice date: ​September 11, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re completing line painting on:

Norfolk Street from Oxford Street to Cork Street; and

Woolwich Street from Norwich Street to Cardigan Street.

Why:

​​This work will help make it easier for you to get around Downtown Guelph.

When:

​​Line painting will take place overnight on September 11 and 14 (one night each, weather permitting). This work is being completed overnight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) to reduce disruptions for the community.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Overnight closures, between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., while line painting is completed. Local traffic permitted. Please follow all posted signs around construction zones.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​No impacts.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

On-street parking: No on-street parking will be permitted overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., in construction zones. Signs will be posted in advance. Overnight on-street parking will be permitted when no overnight work is underway.

Changes to overnight closure dates: The City will continue to update notices on our webpage and social media, should there be a change to the overnight schedule.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction