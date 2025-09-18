Notice of Public Meeting of Council: Draft Official Plan Amendment

In accordance with Section 17 of the Planning Act, a public meeting of City Council will be held to consider the draft Official Plan Amendment.

Statutory public meeting

Wednesday, October 15

4:00 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person in Council Chambers, City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

The purpose of the public meeting is to share information about the amendment and consider public comments.

The draft Official Plan Amendment will be shared online on September 18, 2025 at https://guelph.ca/plans-and-strategies/official-plan/city-initiated-official-plan-amendment/.

It will also be available on haveyoursay.guelph.ca/official-plan-update to view and share comments.

Purpose and effect of the proposed amendment

The draft Official Plan Amendment is to update the policies of the Official Plan to be in conformity with changes to the Planning Act and the Heritage Act, and to be consistent with the policies of the new Provincial Planning Statement (PPS, 2024). Changes to these provincial documents are required to be reflected in the policies of the Official Plan.

Subject lands

The draft Official Plan Amendment applies to all lands within the municipal boundaries of the City of Guelph, therefore no key map is included.

Summary of the Proposed Amendment

The draft Official Plan Amendment is to implement recent changes to the Planning Act, the Ontario Heritage Act, the new Provincial Planning Statement 2024, and City-approved Master Plans. The draft Official Plan Amendment includes changes throughout the Official Plan.

The objective of this amendment is to certainty and clarity to the community on the planning policy framework in place for the City of Guelph following a series of provincial and municipal changes.

For more information

The staff report will be available on Friday, October 3, 2025, after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

To access documents relating to the draft Official Plan Amendment:

For more information, including information about appeal rights, please contact:

Lucas Mollame, MCIP, RPP, Project Manager, Policy Planning

Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 ext. 3879

[email protected]

How to get involved

Any person may attend the meeting in-person or online, and/or provide written or verbal comments on the application.

The purpose of this public meeting is to share information and consider public comments regarding the draft Official Plan Amendment. These comments will be further reviewed by staff before making a recommendation to Council for decision at a future meeting.

To speak to the amendment, please register with the Clerk’s Department no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, October 10, in any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the hybrid public meeting have the opportunity to speak.

To submit written comments and be included in the Council agenda in the following ways:

Email [email protected]

Drop off in-person at the Service Guelph counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Send by regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

If you would like to register to speak to City Council and/or submit written comments about the draft Official Plan amendment, please do so no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025.

How to stay informed

If you wish to be notified of the future Council decision on the proposed Official Plan Amendment, you must make a written request to the City Clerk by email or regular mail/courier as listed above. Please note Council will not make a decision at the Public Meeting.

Appeals information

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the proposed official plan amendment is adopted, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the bylaw will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the bylaw is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information

Personal information is being collected to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 ext. 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.