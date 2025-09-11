Notice of passed bylaws

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on September 3, 2025:

By-law (2025) – 21134 and (2025) – 21135 about 343 Waterloo Avenue. For more information visit https://guelph.ca/2025/07/343-waterloo-avenue/.

For more information about any of the above contact the Mayor’s Office at 519-837-5643 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on September 30, 2025, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].