Notice of collection: Moving You Forward Transportation Survey launches September 15

Guelph, Ont., September 12, 2025 – The City of Guelph is conducting a telephone and mail survey to improve our understanding of how people travel around our community.

The survey is being conducted from September 15 to October 10. Ipsos is contacting 25,000 randomly selected households within Guelph. Households may be contacted by telephone or mailed a unique participation code to complete the survey online. Learn more about the survey at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/projects/moving-you-forward.

The survey results will be used by City staff to assess how people move around Guelph, explore ways to reduce traffic congestion and continue developing the City’s Transportation Demand Management Action Plan.

Your participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will be used for further program development only.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA), is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information

For more information about the survey, please contact the City’s transportation planning division at 519-822-1260 extension 4287, or [email protected].

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information, please contact the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349, or [email protected].