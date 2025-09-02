Construction notice: Neeve Street lane reduction starting September 9​

Notice date: September 2, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​Percon Excavating Inc. is installing curb and sidewalk on Neeve Street.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 93 Arthur Street South.

When:

​​Work starts on or about September 9 and will take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​There will be lane reductions on Neeve Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: ​ The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street East and Cross Street to use the south sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

