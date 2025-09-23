Join us for an open house about the Southwest Guelph Water Supply on October 8

Guelph, Ont., September 24, 2025 – Guelph’s population is growing and the City is studying whether our local water resources can meet expected demand, particularly in southwest Guelph. We’re looking into whether we can increase capacity at our existing wells and what new infrastructure would be needed to increase water supply to accommodate expected growth.

We are evaluating these questions through a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment to determine longer-term water supply capacity in southwest Guelph. This study assesses the environmental impacts of using more groundwater resources and supports the design of a groundwater protection system to address drinking water quality concerns related to past operations at the Dolime Quarry. This follows the Schedule B Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process (2024, as amended), which is approved under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act.

About the open house

We are inviting interested community members to join the first of two open houses to learn more about the study and provide feedback.

Date: Wednesday October 8, 2025

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Lion’s Lair, West End Recreation Centre, 21 Imperial Road South, Guelph

We will introduce the study and explain why it is important. You will have an opportunity to learn about completed work and results, provide feedback on project progress and speak with key team members. The display boards and a feedback survey will be available on the project’s Have Your Say Guelph webpage after the event.

If you require any accessibility accommodations in order to participate in this project, please contact one of the project team members listed below.

Resources

Southwest Guelph Water Supply Class Environmental Assessment

Southwest Guelph water supply environmental assessment

Water Supply Master Plan update (2022)

Have Your Say Southwest Guelph EA

For more information

Visit the project webpage for the latest information. If you have any questions, comments or would like to be added to the project mailing list, contact:

