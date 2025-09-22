Join Guelph’s Ecochallenge this October

Guelph, Ont., September 22, 2025 – As part of the City of Guelph’s commitment to reducing waste, supporting a circular economy and reducing climate change impacts, we are inviting everyone in Guelph to take part in our Ecochallenge this October. Residents, businesses, schools and organizations can join this community-driven campaign to help our environment. It’s all about making small changes together that add up to make a big impact.

What’s the Ecochallenge?

The Ecochallenge is a month-long campaign where you can join the City of Guelph Team to complete simple, eco-friendly challenges. These actions help reduce pollution, save energy, protect our natural resources and build community. Track your progress on ecochallenge.org and you can win weekly prizes for participating!

Why join the Ecochallenge?

It’s free and easy to join.

You’ll get ideas for low-cost, family-friendly activities.

You’ll be part of a community movement to fight climate change.

You can earn recognition and points for your efforts.

You’ll help make Guelph a cleaner, greener city.

You have a chance to win City of Guelph swags in our weekly draws

Who can join?

Everyone! Whether you’re a student, a parent, a business owner, or part of a local group, your actions matter. We especially welcome:

Families and residents

Schools

Community organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGO)

Local businesses and institutions

Share your stories, tag us on social media, and encourage your friends and coworkers to join. Let’s show the world how Guelph leads the way in sustainability.

When is the Ecochallenge running?

The Ecochallenge runs October 1–31, 2025. Sign up early to get started and help us make a positive impact!

Learn how to use the Ecochallenge portal

When you register for the Ecochallenge, you can use the Ecochallenge portal to join the Guelph community team, choose your action(s), and earn points for completing those actions, engaging your community, and sharing your story. Join the upcoming webinar for tips on how to use the Ecochallenge portal. The webinar is free and open to everyone.

Webinar: How to use the Ecochallenge portal

Wednesday, September 24

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Register for the webinar

Resources

Join the Ecochallenge

Guelph’s energy and climate change

Guelph’s community call to climate action

For more information

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]