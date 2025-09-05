Construction notice: Road shoulder and boulevard closure at 611 Imperial Road North starting September 16​

Notice date: ​September 5, 2025

What’s happening:

​​A contractor is replacing underground water pipes at 611 Imperial Road North. This work requires a section of the road shoulder and boulevard to be closed while the work is completed.

Why:

​​Water services are being upgraded from the City watermain to private property at 611 Imperial Road North.

When:

​​Construction starts on or around September 16, and we expect all work to be completed by September 19 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: ​No changes.​

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction