Construction notice: Grove Street closed between Regent Street and Metcalfe Street starting September 25

Notice date: ​September 23, 2025

What’s happening:

​​Sousa Concrete is installing water and sanitary sewers to 21 Grove Street.​

Why:

​​Water and sanitary sewers are being installed for upcoming development at 21 Grove Street.

When:

​​Construction is to start on or around September 25, and we expect all work to be completed by October 16 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​Grove Street will be closed between Regent Street and Metcalfe Street. Local traffic will be permitted however there will be no through traffic at 21 Grove Street.​

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk on Grove Street will be closed, please use alternative sidewalk routes at intersecting streets.​

Guelph Transit: No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.​

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property. The contractor will notify residents of any impacts

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction