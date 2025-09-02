Construction notice: Elizabeth Street lane reduction starting September 9​

Notice date: September 2, 2025 ​

What’s happening:

​​James Thoume Construction LTD is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.​

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 300 Elizabeth Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about September 9 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​There will be lane reductions on Elizabeth Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times; however delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Sidewalks: ​The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 300 Elizabeth Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Stevenson Street South and Victoria Road South to use the south sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

