Construction notice: ​Overnight road closures for Downtown paving continuing week of September 1

Notice date: September 2, 2025

What’s happening:

​​We’re paving Norfolk Street, from Norwich Street to Cork Street; and paving Woolwich Street, from Charles Street to Macdonell Street.

Why:

​​This work will help make it easier for you to get around Downtown Guelph.

When:

​​During the week of September 1, this work is being completed overnight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) from Tuesday, September 2 to Friday, September 5.

On September 2, there will be an overnight closure of Woolwich Street, from Eramosa Road to Thorp Street, to complete surface paving. Also on September 2, there will be lane shifts on Norfolk Street to allow for line painting. From September 3 to 5, there will be rolling overnight closures to complete the line painting.

Next week, we expect this work to resume Monday to Thursday overnight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) to reduce disruptions for the community. We anticipate all work will be completed by September 12. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Expect rolling overnight closures, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., on Norfolk Street, between Kent Street and London Road, and Woolwich Street, between Norwich Street and Macdonell Street, while paving is completed. Local traffic permitted. Please follow all posted signs around construction zones.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

On-street parking: No on-street parking will be permitted overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., in construction zones. Signs will be posted in advance. Overnight on-street parking will be permitted when no paving is underway.

Map of construction area for week of September 1

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction