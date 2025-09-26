Construction notice: Eastview Bike Park pump track drainage adjustments

Notice date: September 26, 2025

What’s happening:

The Eastview Bike Park pump track will be temporarily closed for some site drainage adjustments.

Why:

Significant recent rainfall has highlighted some areas for correction in the drainage of the Eastview Bike Park pump track, and some improvements will be made to the site.

When:

The pump track will be closed starting Monday, September 29. We expect construction to take about two weeks, with the track reopening around October 13.

Changes during construction:

Pump track: Access to the pump track will be restricted for the duration of construction. Because of the nature of the work being done, it is important that the site is not used during the construction period. Please stay out of the marked construction area during the closure. Standing or riding on the track or surrounding slopes during the work can cause damage and impact the outcome of repairs. No other Eastview Community Park features will be impacted.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]