Construction notice: Lane reductions on College Avenue West between Caledonia Street and Borden Street starting September 15

Notice date: September 12, 2025

What’s happening:

Lochart Excavating Inc. is completing water and sewer upgrades for an approved building permit at 47 College Avenue West. The westbound lane in front of 47 College Avenue will be reduced, still maintaining two-way traffic.

Why:

These service upgrades are supporting the approved building permit for 47 College Avenue West.

When:

Construction starts on or around September 15, and we expect all work to be completed by September 29 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Westbound lane reduction on College Avenue West, from Caledonia Street to Borden Street. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: The north sidewalk on College Avenue West will be closed between Borden Street and Caledonia Street.

Guelph Transit: No changes, as transit buses are already under a detour for the College Avenue closure.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property. Residents will be notified if access will be temporarily impacted.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction