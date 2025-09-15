Construction notice: College Avenue and Gordon Street intersection closed overnight on September 26 and 27

Notice date: September 15, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re paving the intersection of College Avenue and Gordon Street.

Why:

As part of phase two of the College Avenue infrastructure upgrades, we’re replacing aging water and wastewater infrastructure, and adding protected cycling infrastructure on the north and south sides of College Avenue West from Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane. After replacing the underground pipes, we’re repaving the road.

When:

Paving is expected to start at 7 p.m. on or about September 26, and we expect work to be completed by 6 a.m. on September 27, weather permitting. Painting the pavement markings is expected to start at 7 p.m. on or about September 27, and we expect work to be completed by 6 a.m. on September 28, weather permitting.

This work is being completed overnight to reduce disruptions to residents and businesses.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: The College Avenue and Gordon Street intersection will be closed for two nights, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., on September 26 and September 27. No through traffic will be permitted overnight. Local access will be maintained on College Avenue West during the intersection closure.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes 1, 2 and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Efforts will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during nighttime working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected. The flag person on site will coordinate driveway access.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction