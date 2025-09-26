Construction notice: Clair Road West lane reductions starting September 29

Notice date: September 26, 2025

What’s happening:

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along a small portion of Clair Road West, along the south boulevard. Please note that no trees will be impacted during construction.

Why:

This installation is part of creating an internal fiber network for City operations. Once completed, this network will connect all City facilities and traffic controllers.

When:

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 29 and will take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. There will be a reduction of one eastbound lane on Clair Road West within the work area. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Sidewalks and bike lanes: The bike lane will be closed within the work area. A portion of the west sidewalk will be closed within the work area along Clair Road West. Please use the nearest crossings to access the east sidewalk. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: The bus stop within the work area will be moved in co-ordination with Guelph Transit. Visit guelphtransit.ca for more details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Bill Shewfelt, IT Project Manager

Information Technology

City of Guelph

226-332-5848

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]