City’s Outside Water Use Program moves back to Level 1 Yellow

Lawn watering allowed during mornings and evenings on alternating days

Guelph, Ont., September 12, 2025 – In response to recent weather conditions and water level monitoring reports, the City’s Outside Water Use Program is moving back to level 1 yellow (from level 2 red) effective today.

At level 1 yellow, lawn watering is permitted between 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. on alternating calendar dates by address —odd numbered houses can water on odd numbered dates and even numbered houses on even dates. Washing cars, using recreational sprinklers, and watering vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs is allowed anytime.

Water conservation tips for level 1 yellow

All outdoor water hoses must use a shut-off nozzle. Do not waste water by allowing hoses to flow indefinitely.

Lawns

Lawn watering is restricted to 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. on alternating dates to reduce the burden on our community’s water system. Odd numbered houses can water lawns on odd numbered dates and even numbered houses on even dates.

When you mow your lawn, set your mower blade to its highest setting and only cut your lawn when grass is 7.5 cm (3 inches) tall; this will help your grass grow stronger, deeper roots.

Use oscillating sprinklers that shoot water low to the ground instead of fan­–style sprinklers which lose more water to evaporation and wind.

Gardens

Use mulch in gardens to keep soil moist; add 7-10 cm (3-4 inches).

Use a watering can or soaker hose to water plants at their roots and reduce water lost to evaporation.

Water first thing in the morning or later in the evening.

Choose drought-tolerant plants native to the area and only water plants to get them established.

Recreation

Washing cars and running sprinklers for children’s recreational use is allowed; be mindful to shut off hoses and sprinklers when not in use.

How to report a concern

To report a possible violation of the Outside Water Use Program:

Use the City’s Report a problem map, or

Fill out a report online through the City’s How can we help you tool

Call 519-837-2529

Please don’t post pictures of private property to social media to report an infraction. Calling or using the City’s online tools are the fastest and most effective ways to report a concern.

Outside Water Use Program

Guelph is a groundwater community. Groundwater comes from rain and melted snow that seeps into open spaces and cracks in soil and rock. As temperatures rise and we experience low precipitation, our water supply infrastructure needs to work harder to keep up with demands, especially during peak water use times. Guelph’s water supply is limited and is greatly dependent on local precipitation, which is why the City promotes responsible and efficient outdoor and indoor water use at all times.

In addition to rainfall and dry conditions, other indicators that change local watering restrictions include local river flows, how much water the community is using and how much the City is producing or pumping through the system. The City will continue to monitor conditions and work with the Grand River Conservation Authority throughout the spring and summer to decide if water use levels need to change again.

In recent months, the Outside Water Use Program moved from level 0 blue to level 1 yellow and then from level 1 yellow to level 2 red in response to the summer’s dry weather conditions and related pressures on the city’s water systems. Today’s change back to level 1 yellow represents a loosening of restrictions following more temperate weather conditions and more stable water level monitoring reports than in the summer months.

Resources

Outside Water Use Program

Nikki Jackson

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

[email protected]