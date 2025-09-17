City of Guelph joins Strong Cities Network to strengthen community safety and wellbeing

Guelph, Ont., September 17, 2025 – The City is proud to announce its membership in the Strong Cities Network, a global initiative that empowers municipalities to counter hate, extremism, and discrimination while fostering social cohesion and resilience.

As part of this international network, Guelph will collaborate with local and global partners to strengthen its capacity to prevent and respond to threats to community safety. The Strong Cities Network provides tailored support to cities through stakeholder convenings, data-driven insights, and shared best practices that address local challenges related to hate and targeted violence.

“This initiative is about making our city stronger,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “By joining the Strong Cities Network, we’re gaining access to a global community of knowledge and tools that help us protect our people. We want everyone in Guelph to feel safe, respected, and proud to call this city home.”

Guelph’s participation in the Strong Cities Network builds on its ongoing efforts to promote equity and inclusion, including the recently-launched Equity and Anti-racism Action Plan. It reflects the City’s commitment to proactive, collaborative approaches to public safety that prioritize prevention, partnership, and support community wellbeing.

“We know that building a resilient community requires partnership,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer. “Through the Strong Cities Network, we’ll be able to learn from global leaders, share our local experiences, and strengthen our strategies to support equity, inclusion, and safety for all.”

As part of its approach to governance, the City recognizes that community safety and wellbeing is not just a municipal responsibility; it’s a shared value. By joining the Strong Cities Network, Guelph reaffirms its role as a champion for inclusive communities and a proactive partner in creating a future free from hate and division.

The City looks forward to working with the Strong Cities Network and other stakeholders to advance initiatives that promote belonging, counter hate, and build a safer, more united Guelph.

To learn more about the Strong Cities Network, visit: strongcitiesnetwork.org/

