Construction notice: Annual paving on Everton Drive, Harrington Road, Keating Street, Bryant Road, Silurian Drive starting August 25

Notice date: August 18, 2025

Everton Drive (Starwood Drive to Keating Street)

(Starwood Drive to Keating Street) Harrington Road (Keating Street to Everton Drive)

(Keating Street to Everton Drive) Keating Street (Everton Drive to Bryant Road)

(Everton Drive to Bryant Road) Bryant Road (Keating Street to Stub End)

(Keating Street to Stub End) Silurian Drive (Everton Drive to limits of unfinished section)

What’s happening:

The City of Guelph has contracted Brantco Construction to undertake road paving for the streets noted above. Construction work will include repairing concrete curbs and sidewalks, adjusting storm grates, manhole covers, and valves, as well as repairing the asphalt road surface.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. More information about this program can be found on the City’s Annual Paving Program webpage.

When:

Work is anticipated to start on or about August 25 and is expected to take between 6-8 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions can be expected throughout the project. Please follow all posted signs and any flagpeople directing traffic to ensure everyone’s safety on site.

Sidewalks: Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction. We will be repairing sidewalks in phases to ensure continued pedestrian access in the work area.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Property access: There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.). If there are any concerns about parking access, contact the City staff member listed below.

Private driveway access: Please note Brantco Construction does not provide quotes for paving private driveways and will not approach residents with information about driveway repairs. Please feel free to contact the City staff member listed below with any concerns about solicitation during construction.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4298

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction