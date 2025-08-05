Construction notice: ​Right of way boulevard impact at 8 Yeadon Drive

Notice date: ​July 31, 2025

What’s happening:

​​The boulevard in front of 8 Yeadon Drive will be impacted for the installation of a new water service upgrade.​

Why:

​​A water service upgrade to the City watermain is required due to residential upgrades under an approved permit on private property at 8 Yeadon Drive.

When:

​​Construction will start on or about Wednesday August 6 and we expect the work will be completed by August 8 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​No changes

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction