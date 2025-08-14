Construction notice: Wyndham Street South southbound lane closure between August 18 and 29

Notice date: August 14, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the sanitary sewer within the intersection of Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South. This work is part of the Wyndham-Wellington Water and Wastewater Capacity Improvement project.

Why:

This project will allow the City to reduce the capacity restrictions in our overburdened infrastructure and open development opportunities within Downtown Guelph, south of the Metrolinx railway corridor.

When:

We’ll begin construction on or around August 18, and we expect all work to be completed by August 29 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Wyndham Street South southbound lane closed, from Wellington Street East to Surrey Street. Northbound traffic on Wyndham Street South will be maintained. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information.

Sidewalks: Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Cyclist access: Bicycle lanes will be closed on Wyndham Street South southbound lane between Surrey Street and Wellington Street East. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit Route 8 Janefield will be temporarily detoured and bus stop 802 (Wellington Steet at Wyndham Street, westbound) will be temporarily closed during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private and business driveway access: All local businesses in the area are open during construction. We’ll work to maintain access to driveways open during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property with some delays to be expected.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Project Coordinator

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3913

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]