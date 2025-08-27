Construction notice: Wyndham Street North temporary sidewalk closure and lane reduction starting September 15

Notice date: August 27, 2025

What’s happening:

Starting the week of September 15, Alecta Utilities will begin replacing and upgrading below-ground electrical infrastructure. The work is being completed by Trans Power and involves underground work along Wyndham Street North.

Every effort will be made to avoid damage to properties and to restore them to pre- construction conditions. We expect there to be no outages. In the unlikely event that you experience a disruption to your telephone, internet, cable or other utility service, please contact Trans Power to coordinate repairs or contact your telephone or internet/television provider.

Trans Power contact: Evan Bouckley (Project Manager): 437-423-4832

Alectra Utilities contact: Trevor Jones (Lines Supervisor): 519-993-4718

Why:

Alectra Utilities is replacing and upgrading below-ground electrical infrastructure.

When:

Work will begin the week of September 15. Wyndham Street North between Carden Street to Douglas Street (Stage 1) will be completed by the end of March 2026, with work between Douglas Street to Woolwich Street (Stage 2) continuing into early September 2026.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Construction will be completed in phases, so there will be isolated lane reductions along Wyndham Street North.

Sidewalks: Construction will be completed in phases, so there will be isolated sidewalk closures along Wyndham Street North.

Guelph Transit: It is expected that the following bus stops will be affected at some point during construction:

302 (Woolwich Street at Cardigan Street, northbound),

397 (Woolwich Street at Cardigan, southbound),

1001 (Quebec Street at Wyndham Street North, westbound),

1130 (Wyndham Street North at Cork, southbound), and

5830 (Wyndham Street North at Quebec Street, northbound)

Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes and route detours.

Waste collection: Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Private driveway and business access: All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to buildings in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.– 7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Trans Power or Alectra Utilities:

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Project Coordinator

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3913

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]