Construction notice: Wyndham Street North temporary sidewalk closure and parking lane closure starting September 8

Notice date: August 27, 2025

What’s happening:

Starting September 8, Enbridge Gas will begin relocating and upgrading below- ground natural gas pipelines. The work is being completed by Aecon Utilities and involves underground work along:

Quebec Street between Norfolk Street and Wyndham Street North

Wyndham Street North between Carden Street and Cork Street East

St. George’s Square

Every effort will be made to avoid damage to properties and to restore them to pre- construction conditions. We expect there to be no outages. In the unlikely event that you experience an outage of telephone, internet, cable service or other utilities, please contact Aecon Utilities to coordinate repairs or contact your telephone or internet/television provider.

Aecon Utilities Contact: Paul G. (Site Supervisor): 519-577-9462

Why:

Enbridge Gas is relocating and upgrading below-ground natural gas pipelines.

When:

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 8. This project is anticipated to be completed by end of December 2025.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Construction will be completed in phases, so there will be isolated parking lane closures along Quebec Street and Wyndham Street North.

Sidewalks: Construction will be completed in phases, so there will be isolated sidewalk closures along Quebec Street and Wyndham Street North.

Guelph Transit: It is expected that the following bus stops will be affected at some point during construction:

302 (Woolwich Street at Cardigan Street, northbound),

397 (Woolwich Street at Cardigan, southbound),

1001 (Quebec Street at Wyndham Street North, westbound),

1130 (Wyndham Street North at Cork, southbound), and

5830 (Wyndham Street North at Quebec Street, northbound)

Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes and route detours.



Waste collection: Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Private driveway and business access: All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to buildings in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.– 7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Aecon Utilities or Enbridge Gas:

Aecon Utilities: Paul G. – 519-577-9462

Enbridge Gas: Kevin S. – 519-635-9488

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Project Coordinator

Design & Construction, Engineering & Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3913

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]