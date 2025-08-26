Construction notice: Watson Parkway South closed starting September 8

Notice date: August 26, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the watermain across the York Road and Watson Parkway South intersection.

Why:

This work is being completed as part of the York Road Phase 4 reconstruction project to accommodate Guelph’s growing population.

When:

The closure will begin September 8 and take approximately 3 weeks to complete (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Access to York Road from Watson Parkway South will be prohibited. Watson Parkway North is not impacted. Use Watson Road.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

