Construction notice: ​Walman Drive closed between Koch Drive to Ironwood Road starting August 20

Notice date: ​August 14, 2025​

What’s happening:

​​Glen R. Bender Excavating Ltd. is installing a water pipe and repaving the road surface.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 57 Walman Drive.

When:

​​Construction starts on or around August 20, and we expect the work to be completed by August 27, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Walman Drive will be closed to through traffic, from Koch Drive to Ironwood Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 57 Walman Drive. ​

Sidewalks: ​The south sidewalk will be closed between Koch Drive to Ironwood Road.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​ Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

