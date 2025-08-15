Speedvale Avenue East eastbound lane reduction

Guelph, Ont., August 15, 2025 – Eastbound traffic on Speedvale Avenue East is reduced to one lane near Woolwich Street due to safety concerns caused by road surface settlement. The settlement has also caused the temporary closure of the south sidewalk on Speedvale Avenue East, between 45 Speedvale Avenue East and the Speed River.

The City has investigated the cause of the settlement and is working quickly to resolve the issue. The lane reduction and sidewalk closure will remain in place until the repair work is completed.

Two-way traffic is maintained, though please expect delays due to the lane reduction. The sidewalk on the north side of Speedvale Avenue East remains open.

We’ll update this notice once more information is available. Please follow the posted signs when travelling on Speedvale Avenue East.

For more information

Engineering and Transportation Services

[email protected]