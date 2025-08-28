Reusable containers accepted by food service businesses starting September 1, 2025

Guelph, Ont., August 28, 2025 – As part of the City of Guelph’s commitment to reducing waste and supporting a circular economy, effective September 1, 2025, food service businesses must accept a customer’s clean reusable food container for in-store food orders.

This requirement is part of the City’s Single-use items reduction strategy and ban, which aims to reduce reliance on disposable packaging and encourage sustainable practices across the community.

What businesses need to know:

Customers may bring their own clean reusable containers for in-store food orders.

Businesses must accept these containers, provided they are visibly clean and suitable for food service. This applies to food service establishments, including restaurants, cafés, and takeout counters. Exemptions apply.

Guidelines and recommendations on the safe use of reusable cups and containers were developed in consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. Exemptions apply.

Learn more about Guelph’s Single-use items reduction strategy at guelph.ca/singleuseitems.

Why using reusable containers matters:

It reduces waste from single-use containers and encourages community participation in waste reduction efforts.

It supports Guelph’s goal of becoming a leader in environmental sustainability.

For full details on the strategy and implementation guidelines, visit guelph.ca/singleuseitems

Resources

Single-use items reduction strategy and ban

The City of Guelph’s Single Use Items Bylaw

