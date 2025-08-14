Registration for fall recreation is (almost) here!

Program schedules now available. Registration opens September 4

Guelph, Ont., August 14, 2025 – Registration for fall recreation programs starts September 4 at 7:30 a.m. Program options include swimming, sports and leisure activities. Fall schedules are now live on RecEnroll, so you can plan your programs before registration opens.

Beginning September 4, register online at recenroll.ca or by phone at 519-837-5699. If you plan to pay with cash or would prefer to register in person, please plan to register at the West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, or Evergreen Seniors Community Centre.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail Page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in fall programs with just a few clicks.

Feeling spontaneous? Drop-in!

Drop-in space is limited, so registration is recommended. Registration for drop-in programs opens 23 hours before the scheduled start time. If a program has not filled up, walk-ins are welcome.

Browse our programs

Fall programs include swimming, sports and leisure activities. We also offer a variety of fitness programs for all abilities and ages.

Try your hand at adult social volleyball, where you can socialize and practice your volleyball skills in a relaxed environment. Youth girls sport offers a fun experience for female identifying youth to engage in different sports such as basketball and badminton. Other programs, such as our prenatal and post-natal fitness classes, include activities like baby and me strength and cardio, prenatal mobility and more.

Regardless of what stage of life you’re in, we’ve got the program for you!

Exciting changes coming to the Pottery Centre

We’ve got some exciting news to share: our Pottery Centre is growing and changing locations! Pottery and some art programming will be moving to the West End Community Centre at 21 Imperial Road South. Upcoming fall programming includes:

Kids Pottery Adventures (ages 7 to 12)

Teen Pottery (ages 12 to 17)

Pottery on the Wheel (age 18 and up)

Youth Art Lab (ages 12-17)

We’ll continue to schedule more programs in the winter and spring as we move into the new space. Register for programs at recenroll.ca and keep an eye out for more details. We hope to see you there!

Join our recreation team

Do you enjoy working with children, making a splash in aquatics, or encouraging your community to get active? If so, we want to hear from you!

We’re recruiting for recreation program instructors and aquatics positions including swim instructor guards and assistant instructors. Find all our job postings and apply online at guelph.ca/careers.

Aquatics Leadership Academy

Guelph Recreation has a new Aquatics Leadership Academy plan for those looking to enhance their knowledge and skills in aquatic leadership or become a certified swim instructor or lifeguard. This plan allows residents of Guelph to pay a one-time fee of $300 to register for all five core aquatic leadership courses. The plan can also be used for lane swims and drop-in skill development sessions, allowing you to practice your skills and receive feedback from leadership instructors. Save over 70 per cent when you buy the plan, instead of registering individually – that’s a savings of $785!

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people living with a disability

We strive to ensure our recreation programs are inclusive and accessible so people of all abilities can participate. Inclusion Services are available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no cost.

We have adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids 4 to 7 years and FUNdamentals for kids ages 7 to 12. We’re also offering Adapted Aquatics and Friday Friends social groups. Browse RecEnroll to view diverse programming for everyone.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699