Lane reductions on Wyndham Street starting on September 8 and patios closing September 14

Before we can start construction on the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP), Alectra Utilities and Enbridge Gas will be replacing and upgrading below-ground infrastructure throughout Downtown. You’ll see lane reductions and sidewalk closures on Wyndham Street, Quebec Street and within St. George’s Square.

Starting on September 8, Enbridge Gas will begin relocating and upgrading below-ground natural gas pipelines. The work is being completed by Aecon Utilities. More details available on the construction notice.

Starting the week of September 15, Alectra Utilities will begin replacing and upgrading below-ground electrical infrastructure. The work is being completed by Trans Power and involves underground work along Wyndham Street North. Construction will be completed in phases and will require lane reductions along Wyndham Street North. More details are available on the construction notice.

To make space for this work, some seasonal patios will be removed along Wyndham Street North by September 14. These businesses will be removing their patio platforms so you may notice additional activity Downtown. On Monday, September 15, the City will begin draining water barriers throughout the downtown core. For seasonal patio operators not impacted by this work, tear down timelines will remain as scheduled with all patios off the street as of September 26.

This work must be completed before we can start construction on Wyndham Street, which is scheduled to begin in April 2026. DTIRP will upgrade roads, sewers, and watermains, and improve sidewalks, cycling facilities, and the streetscape along Wyndham Street North.

We’re taking steps to reduce the impact of this work on you. They are:

Signage will be posted to indicate where the lane reductions and sidewalk closures are. Most of the work will take place on weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. All businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Thank you for your patience as Alectra Utilities and Enbridge Gas prepares Wyndham Street for the Downtown Renewal. We’ll continue to keep you updated as the work progresses.

Additional details

More details can be found in the Alectra Utilities construction notice.

More details can be found in the Enbridge Gas construction notice.

For more information

Alectra Utilities work

Trevor Jones, Lines Supervisor, Alectra Utilities

519-993-4718

Evan Bouckley, Project Manager, Trans Power

437-423-4832

Enbridge Gas work

Kevin S., Enbridge Gas

519-635-9488

Paul G., Aecon Utilities

519-577-9462

Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program

Reg Russwurm

Manager, Design and Construction​

Engineering and Transportation Services, Infrastructure, Development and Environment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2765

​[email protected]​

Seasonal Patio Program

Alex Jaworiwsky (she/her)

Manager of Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]