Construction notice: Emma Street closed starting September 2

Notice date: August 21, 2025

What’s happening:

D & J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing water and sanitary services and repaving the road surface.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 112 Emma Street.

When:

Construction starts on or around September 2, and we expect the work to be completed by September 16, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Emma Street will be closed to through traffic from Delhi Street to Metcalfe Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Emma Street, however, there will be no through access at 112 Emma Street.

Sidewalks: The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 112 Emma Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Delhi Street and Metcalfe Street to use the south sidewalk.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction