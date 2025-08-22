Construction notice: ​Overnight road closures for Downtown paving continuing week of August 25

Notice date: ​August 22, 2025

What’s happening:

​​We’re paving Norfolk Street, from Norwich Street to Cork Street; and paving Woolwich Street, from Charles Street to Macdonell Street.

Why:

​​This work will help make it easier for you to get around Downtown Guelph.

When:

​​Paving and line painting is expected to start Monday, August 25. This is the second week of Downtown paving work, and we expect all work to be completed over a four-week period by September 12 (weather permitting). Each week, this work is being completed overnight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) from Monday to Thursday to reduce disruptions for the community. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Expect rolling overnight closures, between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., on Norfolk Street, between Kent Street and London Road, and Woolwich Street, between Norwich Street and Macdonell Street, while paving is completed. Local traffic permitted. Please follow all posted signs around construction zones.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: ​Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

On-street parking: No on-street parking will be permitted overnight, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., in construction zones. Signs will be posted in advance. Overnight on-street parking will be permitted when no paving is underway.

Map of construction area for week of August 25

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction