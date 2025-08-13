City’s Outside Water Use Program moves to Level 2 Red

No lawn watering and at-home car washing allowed

Guelph, Ont., August 13 2025 – In response to recent dry weather and insufficient amounts of rainfall, the City is changing watering restrictions from level 1 yellow to level 2 red of the Outside Water Use Program.

At level 2 red, lawn watering and car washing are not allowed. Watering ornamental gardens is restricted to 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.on alternating calendar dates by address —odd numbered houses can water on odd numbered dates, and even numbered houses on even dates. Watering vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs is still allowed anytime.

Guelph is a groundwater community. Groundwater comes from rain and melted snow that seeps into open spaces and cracks in soil and rock. As temperatures rise and we experience low precipitation, our water supply infrastructure needs to work harder to keep up with demands, especially during peak water use times. Guelph’s water supply is limited and is greatly dependent on local precipitation, which is why the City promotes responsible and efficient outdoor and indoor water use at all times.

In addition to rainfall and dry conditions, other indicators that change local watering restrictions include local river flows, how much water the community is using and how much the City is producing or pumping through the system. The City will continue to monitor conditions and work with the Grand River Conservation Authority throughout the spring and summer to decide if water use levels need to change again.

Water conservation tips for level 2 red

All outdoor water hoses must use a shut-off nozzle. Do not waste water by allowing hoses to flow indefinitely.

Lawns

Do not water your lawn in level 2 red.

Lawn grasses will stop growing in hot weather and should be allowed to go dormant.

Try not to mow your lawn or walk on it while it is dormant.

Do not fertilize your lawn while it is dormant; wait until the fall.

Gardens

Watering ornamental gardens is restricted to 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m.on alternating calendar dates by address —odd numbered houses can water on odd numbered dates, and even numbered houses on even dates.

Vegetable gardens can be watered anytime.

For both ornamental and vegetable gardens: Use mulch in gardens to keep soil moist; add 7-10 cm (3-4 inches). Use a watering can or soaker hose to water plants at their roots and reduce water lost to evaporation. Water first thing in the morning or later in the evening. Choose drought-tolerant plants native to the area and only water plants to get them established.



How to report a concern

In level 2 red, the Outside Water Use Program is actively enforced by the City’s bylaw officers. Bylaw officers will issue a fine or court summons for each observed infraction.

To report a possible violation of the Outside Water Use Program:

Use the City’s Report a problem map, or

Fill out a report online through the City’s How can we help you tool

Call 519-837-2529

For reasons of privacy, please don’t post pictures of private property to social media to report an infraction. Calling or using the City’s online tools are the fastest and most effective ways to report a concern.

Resources

