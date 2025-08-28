Can you dig it? Join us for Diggable Downtown Day on September 18!

Guelph, ON., August 28, 2025 – We’re making big improvements to Downtown Guelph in the coming years as part of our Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP). On September 18, we’re hosting a “Diggable Downtown Day” to celebrate project milestones, showcase the detailed design, and answer all your questions about our beloved Downtown.

Diggable Downtown Day will be full of opportunities for you to learn more about the DTIRP project and get a sneak peek into what’s coming up. Here’s what you can expect on Diggable Downtown Day:

Open House: Sharing the detailed design of Wyndham Street North and St. George’s Square

Over the past four years, we’ve collected your feedback on the design for Wyndham Street North and St. George’s Square. We’re now ready to share the latest detailed design with you before its finalized!

Date: September 18, 2025

Time: Between 6 and 8 p.m.

Location: Old Quebec Street Shoppes

Can’t attend on September 18? Don’t worry! View the detailed design on Have Your Say and provide your feedback online. The survey will be open between September 15 to October 16.

But that’s not all…

From September 18 to October 16, you can engage with the new look and feel of St. George’s Square in person at the square. To see the vision come to life, we’ll have furnishings like chairs, benches and other fixtures on site and highlight key design features with information and installations throughout the space. This tactical urbanism will help us decide what feels right for Downtown Guelph.

Grand opening of our Downtown Construction Office

That’s right! Diggable Downtown Day will also include the grand opening of our Downtown Construction Office, which is located at 42 Wyndham Street North, Suite 202. Join us for the ribbon cutting with Mayor Cam Guthrie at 10:00 a.m.

With the new Downtown Construction Office, our team (including our Downtown Construction Ambassador ) will be available to answer any questions you might have. Business owners and residents are encouraged to come to the Downtown Office before and during Wyndham Street construction to speak to the project team, learn more about the project, and find help with any construction challenges.

Join us for the next construction cafe at our new office!

We’ll also host our monthly construction cafe at our new Downtown Construction Office on September 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Don’t worry, we’ll still spill the beans and give you a free coffee. See you there!

For more information

Reg Russwurm, Manager, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2765

[email protected]