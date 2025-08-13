Construction notice: ​Bristol Street closed between McGee Street and Yorkshire Street South starting August 26

Notice date: ​August 13, 2025

What’s happening:

​​A new sanitary sewer service line is being installed along Bristol Street.

Why:

​​A private property at 73 Yorkshire Street South received a building permit for upgrades, including installing a new sanitary sewer service line.

When:

​​The work is expected to start August 26 and take about one and a half weeks to complete (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Bristol Street will be closed to through traffic, between McGee Street and Yorkshire Street South. Local traffic will be permitted between McGee Street and 73 Yorkshire Street South. ​

Sidewalks: ​The north sidewalk will be closed between McGee Street and Yorkshire Street South.​

Guelph Transit: No changes.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction