Construction notice: Alice Street closed between Duke Street to Huron Street starting August 20 ​

Notice date: ​August 19, 2025​

What’s happening:

​​Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing a water pipe and repaving the road surface.

Why:

​​This work is happening as part of the severance requirements.

When:

​​Construction starts on or around August 20, and we expect the work to be completed by August 29, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Alice Street will be closed to through traffic, from Duke Street to Huron Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 60 Alice Street.

Sidewalks: ​The north sidewalk will be closed between Duke Street to Huron Street.​

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​No changes.

Map of construction area

