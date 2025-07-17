Construction notice: Victoria Road North closed starting July 28

Notice date: July 17, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re replacing a culvert, repaving the road, and adding bike lanes on Victoria Road North, between Goldenview Drive and the Monkey Bridge.

Why:

This work is being completed as part of the Monkey Bridge repairs the County of Wellington is completing to replace aging infrastructure and make it easier to get around.

When:

The road will be closed starting July 28 and we anticipate it will re-open by September 1 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Victoria Road North will be fully closed in both directions, between Goldenview Drive and Jessica Lane. Please use posted detour along Highway 6 North and County Road 38.

Trails: The Royal Recreation Trail will remain open across Victoria Road North.

Parking: No parking will be permitted within the construction area.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction