Construction notice: Victoria Road North closed starting August 11

Notice date: July 30, 2025

What’s happening:

G. Melo Excavating Ltd. is installing water and sanitary services and repaving the road at 77 Victoria Road North.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 77 Victoria Road North.

When:

Construction starts on or around August 11, and we expect the work to be completed by August 29, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Victoria Road North will be closed to through traffic from Delmar Boulevard to Grange Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Eramosa Road, Stevenson Street South, and Elizabeth Street. Local traffic will be permitted along Victoria Road North; however, there will be no through access at 77 Victoria Road North.

Sidewalks: The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 77 Victoria Road North during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Cassino Avenue and St. John Catholic School to use the west sidewalk.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction