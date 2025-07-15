The City of Guelph announces Steven Goode as next Fire Chief for the Guelph Fire Department

Guelph, Ont., Jul 15, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Goode as the new Chief of the Guelph Fire Department following a competitive recruitment process.



Goode has been with the Guelph Fire Department since 2017, serving as Deputy Chief of Fire Operations where he demonstrated decisive leadership abilities and a strong understanding of organizational functions. Goode will move into his role permanently Monday, July 28.

“I am honored to be selected as the City of Guelph’s next Fire Chief as we embark on this important new chapter,” says Goode. “I am committed to collaborating with City Council, the City Executive and Leadership teams, staff, and our partners to address the evolving needs of our community. I take great pride in leading the dedicated members of our fire service with integrity, as we strive to protect the community from all hazards through prevention, public education, and emergency response.”

Goode is embarking on his 31st year of his career in the fire services field and his eighth year with the City of Guelph. Outside of his time with the City, Goode has worked as a firefighter in part of the Cambridge Fire Department and has served as Fire Chief for the Puslinch Fire and Rescue Service. Goode is an alumnus of academic and technical institutions such as York University, Seneca and Humber Colleges and graduate of the Ontario Fire Colleges and currently a member of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

“Steven possesses an extensive resume in the fire services field and a deep, wide-ranging understanding of our City’s Fire Department. His knowledge of fire operations, prevention and education will be key in the continued promotion of fire and hazard safety awareness throughout our community. We are looking forward to witnessing the continued good work of the Guelph Fire Department under Steven’s guidance,” says Colleen Clack-Bush the City’s deputy chief administrative officer of public services. “We thank former Chief Brian Arnold for his years of service excellence in fulfilling the Guelph Fire Department’s mandate and wish him all the best during his retirement.”

