Riverside Park floral clock celebrates 125 years of the Guelph Horticultural Society

Keeping Guelph beautiful for 125+ years

Guelph, Ont., July 18, 2025 – It’s a milestone year for the Guelph Horticultural Society: 2025 marks 125 years since the Society’s first charter. This year’s floral clock design commemorates and celebrates the Society’s dedication to enhancing the city’s natural beauty through planting projects, garden maintenance, educational workshops, garden shows and competitions, and fostering a love for gardening.

A floral tribute at Riverside Park

To mark this special occasion, the iconic floral clock at Riverside Park is decorated to symbolize the Society’s enduring commitment to horticulture and keeping Guelph beautiful.

The outer edge of the clock is bordered with green hedges. Across the middle of the clock, bold planted letters read “Horticultural Society” and “Guelph” along with the years “1900–2025.” Right in the centre sits a large poppy design formed out of bright red begonias.

Photos of the floral clock are lovely, but nothing beats seeing it in person and capturing pictures of your own. Stop by Riverside Park, 709 Woolwich Street, to enjoy the clock and all the beautiful gardens along the trails throughout the park.

A history of horticultural excellence

Founded in 1851 : The Guelph Horticultural Society was first organized in December 1851, beginning operations in 1852. The initial goal was to replant trees in urban areas cleared for development and to encourage the creation of gardens and conservatories through seed exchanges.

: The Guelph Horticultural Society was first organized in December 1851, beginning operations in 1852. The initial goal was to replant trees in urban areas cleared for development and to encourage the creation of gardens and conservatories through seed exchanges. First charter in 1900 : The Society received its first charter in 1900. That’s six years before the Ontario Horticultural Association formed! Early objectives included promoting a love for horticulture and educating citizens on beautifying their homes.

: The Society received its first charter in 1900. That’s six years before the Ontario Horticultural Association formed! Early objectives included promoting a love for horticulture and educating citizens on beautifying their homes. Community projects: Over the years, the Society has been involved in all sorts of projects, including developing the grounds of the Ontario Agricultural College, the Reformatory, Woodlawn Cemetery, and Homewood.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]