Proposed development in your community

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development applications. The meeting will take place:

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

6:00 p.m.



This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

About the planning application(s)

343 Waterloo Avenue (File: OZS25-009) – Ward 3

The subject site is approximately 900 square metres in size and located at the northeast corner of Waterloo Avenue and Beechwood Avenue.

An Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment is proposed to City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790 to permit the development of a four storey mixed use building with a maximum of 9 dwelling units and a minimum of 2 affordable dwelling units.

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, July 18, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the by-law will apply and who made oral submissions at the public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the by-law is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the by-law is passed, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for these applications are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, July 11, 2025 at guelph.ca/development.

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

Email [email protected]

