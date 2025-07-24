Notice of intention to designate: 89 Surrey Street E

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 89 Surrey St E as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The subject property is located at 89 Surrey St. E., between Neeve St. and Wyndham St. S. The legal description is PT PARK LOT 84, PLAN 8, AS IN RO679868, S/T RO679868 ; GUELPH

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The stone cottage at 89 Surrey St. E. is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets three of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The subject building at 89 Surrey St. E. has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is representative of early Guelph architecture with its local limes stone construction and 3 bay cottage Page 5 of 6 form with Georgian elements including a symmetrical front façade and paired chimneys.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because of the skill and knowledge required to construct a limestone structure that remains in good condition for close to 170 years.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations to the early pioneer, councilor, religious educator, and land broker, Robert Thompson. This property possesses historical value because it is one of the first properties Thompson owned and built as a land broker. Many properties across Guelph have links to Thompson through his survey and endeavors.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 89 Surrey St E should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

· Limestone exterior walls

· Side gable roofline

· Location and form of chimneys

· Window openings with projecting sills

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 15, 2025 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday August 22, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Imogen Goldie, Project Manager Heritage Planning

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 4240

[email protected]

Notice date: July 24, 2025