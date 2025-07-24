Notice of intention to designate: 117 Surrey Street E

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 117 Surrey St E as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The subject property is located at 89 Surrey St. E., between Neeve St. and Wyndham St. S. The legal description is PT PARK LOT 84, PLAN 8, AS IN RO679868, S/T RO679868 ; GUELPH

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The neo-classical, residential dwelling (now commercial) at 117 Surrey St. E. is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is representative of an early architectural style and local limestone construction found in many of Guelph’s early neighbourhoods.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it was home to several generations of the Allan family who were central to the establishment and growth of the milling industry in Guelph as longtime owners of the nearby Allan’s Mill. The subject property meets criterion 5 because of its siting on former mill lands and part of a community that grew out of the milling industry and its housing needs.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because of the local limestone construction, use of brick and neo-classical vernacular architectural style that connects it to other early Guelph buildings on Surrey St. E., Neeve St., and the surrounding neighbourhood. The subject property meets criterion 8 because of its location on former mill lands and proximity to the original and current location of the Allan’s Mill structures and the proximity to the Speed River.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 117 Surrey St E should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

Limestone exterior walls

Side gable roofline

Location and form of chimneys

Window opening with lintels and projecting sills

Buff brick tail with early 20th century buff brick addition

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 15, 2025 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday August 22, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Imogen Goldie, Project Manager Heritage Planning

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 4240

[email protected]

Notice date: July 24, 2025