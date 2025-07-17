Noise exemption notice: Hope in the Street granted noise exemption on September 19, 2025

The City has granted Hope House an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on September 19, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The exemption will allow noise related to Hope in the Street, an annual street festival at 43 Arthur Street South, Guelph ON, N1E0P9.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by July 24, 2025, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]