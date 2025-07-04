Hot Summer Nights is back for the 2025 season!

Guelph Fire Department promotes fire safety in the community

Guelph, Ont., July 4, 2025 – Guelph Fire crews will roll into seven parks this summer to help you beat the heat as you learn about fire and emergency safety with the return of “Hot Summer Nights.”

Bring a swimsuit, towel, water bottle and energy to this in-person event and get hosed down by fire crews using their equipment while meeting firefighters, police officers and paramedics up close. While you’re there you can ask them questions, check out the fire trucks, emergency vehicles and equipment, get hands-on with activities and have fun while interacting with first responders!

Cool off with us between 6:30-7:45 p.m.:

Grange Road Park Thursday, July 17 Norm Jary Park Thursday, July 24 Orin Reid Park Thursday, July 31 Waverley Park Thursday, August 7 Oak Street Park Thursday, August 14 Margaret Green Park Thursday, August 21 Riverside Park Thursday, August 28

The crews attending are on duty and may have to leave to respond to an emergency. If the City’s outdoor water use level moves to red, Hot Summer Nights will be cancelled until it returns to yellow or lower.

For more information

519-763-8111

guelph.ca/fire