Help finalize the design for Drew Park, back on track for revitalization in 2026

Guelph, Ont., July 21, 2025—We want your input as we prepare a final design for a revitalized Drew Park.

In 2024, we announced plans to revitalize Drew Park and gathered community input and visions for space through an engagement survey. Following that initial round of engagement, shifts in project funding caused a brief pause in the process.

We’re excited to share we’re moving forward with completing the park design and working towards construction in 2026.

Help us make sure we get Drew Park right!

We’ve used the feedback we collected last year to prepare two design concepts for the park—now we want to know your favourite parts of each design so we can build the best park possible!

A new Drew Park survey is available on Have Your Say until August 17. Check out the design options and let us know which parts of each you like best. We’ll prepare the final design using the community’s favourite elements. Once the design for the park is final, we’ll share it with the community and tender the project for construction in 2026. Specific construction details and timelines will be shared closer to the construction start date.

