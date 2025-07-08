City of Guelph
Construction notice: Ridgeway Avenue closed starting July 21

Notice date: July 4, 2025

What’s happening:

D & J Lockhart Excavators Ltd. is installing water and sewer pipes and repaving the road surface.

Why:

This project supports a development project at 34 Ridgeway Avenue.

When:

Construction starts on or around July 21, and we expect the work to be completed by August 11, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Ridgeway Avenue will be closed to through traffic, from Malvern Crescent to Arkell Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted; however, there will be no through access at 34 Ridgeway Avenue.
Waste collection: No changes
Private driveway access: Construction may temporarily impact access to private property at 33 & 35 Ridgeway Avenue.

Map of construction area

Map of Ridgeway Avenue in Guelph with a red box around the road in front of 34 Ridgeway Ave. Text box that says "Construction Area. Road closed."

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

